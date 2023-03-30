Did you know there are over 50 different jobs at your local radio and television stations? From business, sales, and engineering to creating content and digital story telling in a technologically advanced environment using robotic cameras and drones. If this interests you, join us for our first ever Multi-Media Career Day where you can find out all the careers radio and television has to offer.

Meet with local station staff, interact with experts in the broadcasting industry, get free food and be entered in a drawing for cool prizes, and so much more! Multi-Media Career Day will be hosted on Monday, May 1 from 10am-2pm in the Sac State University Union Ballroom. Find out what you don’t know about Radio and TV and possibly end up on air!

